Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Tayor ft. Joshua Reid





July 29, 2023





Joshua Reid is from Western NY, served just under 10 years in the United States Navy. After his service, he ventured into the corporate world, eventually leading him to starting his own business and entrepreneurism.





​He founded the Redpill Project after an experience with Information Censorship and seeing how much of the world's mainstream media channels propagate biased and destructive propaganda.





​On a personal note, Joshua has the unique ability to transcend the ordinary and help to bring about a conscious awakening to individuals through information awareness. With over 25 years of study, practice and teaching in the Esoteric & Mystery Schools, Mind and Body Coherence, Leadership Cultivation, Quantum Physics and Altered States of Consciousness, Josh is able to elaborate complex and integrative concepts into easy to understand models. He is the founder of the Redpill Project and Host of the Daily Dose and Conversation On The Fringe Podcasts.





Learn more about Josh here: https://www.redpillprojectmedia.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v338sgh-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-joshua-reid.html