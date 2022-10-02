Americans must unite behind Holy Russia and renounce the evil zionist Marxist jews that stole America.

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I just watched the jew CEO of Pfizer tell his satanic death cult at the WEF (World Economic Forum) back in 2019 he could guarantee 50% world population reduction with the COVID 19 Bio weapon vax. Americans need to wake up to the fact that the fake pandemic is a genocidal plot to kill us. Jews are the enemy dragging the west straight to hell. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm Australia's jewish problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnQ4odMKdr8&t=364s