Americans must unite behind Holy Russia and renounce the evil zionist Marxist jews that stole America.

I just watched the jew CEO of Pfizer tell his satanic death cult at the WEF (World Economic Forum) back in 2019 he could guarantee 50% world population reduction with the COVID 19 Bio weapon vax. Americans need to wake up to the fact that the fake pandemic is a genocidal plot to kill us. Jews are the enemy dragging the west straight to hell. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm Australia's jewish problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnQ4odMKdr8&t=364s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.