Great Reset Underway Prepare For Dangerous Food Shortages

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
September 26, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane takes a closer look at the food shortage and supply chain crisis that is being set up by our own government, the mystery fires destroying American food manufacturing plants, and features a Dr. Jane Ruby Show premier of the amazing documentary, “Shortage” and the show concludes with an interview of Clayton. Llewellen, the patriotic American who created Heaven’s Harvest and sponsored the film. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
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