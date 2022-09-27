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Great Reset Underway Prepare For Dangerous Food Shortages
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233 views • September 27, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 26, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane takes a closer look at the food shortage and supply chain crisis that is being set up by our own government, the mystery fires destroying American food manufacturing plants, and features a Dr. Jane Ruby Show premier of the amazing documentary, “Shortage” and the show concludes with an interview of Clayton. Llewellen, the patriotic American who created Heaven’s Harvest and sponsored the film. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ln6dr-live-8pm-great-reset-underway-prepare-for-dangerous-food-shortages.html


Keywords
current eventsfood shortagesfirestruth in medicinegreat resetdr jane rubydr rubydr janeheavens harvestfood manufacturing plantsclayton llewellen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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