READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 122

1 <A Song of Ascents. Of David.> I was glad when they said to me, "Let us go into the house of the LORD."

2 Our feet have been standing Within your gates, O Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem is built As a city that is compact together,

4 Where the tribes go up, The tribes of the LORD, To the Testimony of Israel, To give thanks to the name of the LORD.

5 For thrones are set there for judgment, The thrones of the house of David.

6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: "May they prosper who love you.

7 Peace be within your walls, Prosperity within your palaces."

8 For the sake of my brethren and companions, I will now say, "Peace be within you."

9 Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek your good.

(Ps. 122:1-123:1 NKJ)