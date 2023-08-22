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MIXING DENTAL ANESTHETIC WITH BLOOD (DR. LEN BER) NANO BOT DISCO
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1801 views • August 22, 2023

Mixing DENTAL ANESTHETIC with BLOOD (Dr. Len Ber) / NANO BOT DISCO?

Here is another doctor, Dr. Len Ber publishing his research on mixing dental anesthetic with blood and finding nanobots. The replication of our findings by other doctors and scientists is vitally important to get the information out. Dr. Ber also writes about Neurostrike and Havanna syndrome. NeuroStrike is the chinese mind control warfare program against the US. Dr. Ber is a board member of Targeted Justice, an organization for Targeted Individuals. While many TI's suffer torture, I believe that now all of humanity is targeted and the research they do is important for us all to know about.

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/136256247

Dr Ber’s video of unusual structures forming & moving under the microscope. Dental shots should not cause this.

Dr Len Ber is doing some powerful research.

What happens when you mix dental anesthetic (carbocaine) with blood?

This is the chemical that is injected when the dentist numbs your teeth & gums.

The nano material comes to life… watch it here:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/MQZ5HZ969R#qsuJLo7d0nj2/

You can read his technical papers on

https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)

[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/

[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/

[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];

the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/

[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/

[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/

[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles

[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies

LQC (The Game is Over) [FULL CONF. # 🇬🇧🇺🇸 ENG. VOICE OVER]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcvIfVY8m1Jh/

(WOR) 'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' (Sinfonía de NANO)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

THE COV-IDS, THE PSYOPS & THE SUPPLICANTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ztEcoPHpX2L/

THE COV-ID INJECTION RESET (WOR feat. Ricardo Delgado LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AVoFxtHTOKM5/

RIDERS on the STORM [tINtra-BODY Nano-NETwork]

(WOR feat. CORONA2INSPECT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zrymxCjjkQ9y/

(WOR) #NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/

COV-ID JABBERS "NO DOUBT... IT'S SAFE" !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDJAt7E8vbqb/

What is IN the COV-ID INJECTS (report)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD8ecv91vyGX/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

COVID 'VAX' GRAPHENE, DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTS' SUSPECT) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH

(LQCa; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

SELF-ASSEMBLED GRAPHENE based CARBON NANOTUBES in PFIZER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qF8HOQVLj9P/

More GRAPHENE STRUCTURES In SINOPHARM & SPUTNIK

(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p7744GxVQBR/

ASTRA / MODERNA / PFIZER (COV-ID INJECTIONS) "FULL of GRAPHENE..." !

(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mSpBIr4IBn3o/

NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS

(Ricardo Delgado SUMMARY) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/

COV19 INJECT, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G

(Dr. Pablo Campra / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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