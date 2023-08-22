Mixing DENTAL ANESTHETIC with BLOOD (Dr. Len Ber) / NANO BOT DISCO?

Here is another doctor, Dr. Len Ber publishing his research on mixing dental anesthetic with blood and finding nanobots. The replication of our findings by other doctors and scientists is vitally important to get the information out. Dr. Ber also writes about Neurostrike and Havanna syndrome. NeuroStrike is the chinese mind control warfare program against the US. Dr. Ber is a board member of Targeted Justice, an organization for Targeted Individuals. While many TI's suffer torture, I believe that now all of humanity is targeted and the research they do is important for us all to know about.

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/136256247

Dr Ber’s video of unusual structures forming & moving under the microscope. Dental shots should not cause this.

Dr Len Ber is doing some powerful research.

What happens when you mix dental anesthetic (carbocaine) with blood?

This is the chemical that is injected when the dentist numbs your teeth & gums.

The nano material comes to life… watch it here:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/MQZ5HZ969R#qsuJLo7d0nj2/

You can read his technical papers on

https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

