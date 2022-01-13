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💉PHFIZER 2X SHOT BAD ADVERSE REACTION💉
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12 views • January 13, 2022
WITH ALL THE EVEDENCE OUT HERE ABOUT THESE COVID-19 VACCINES, PEOPLE ARE STILL GOING TO HAVE THEIR VACCINE SHOT, THEN WHEN IT ALL TURNS BAD WE ARE HERE LOOKING OR LISTENING TO THEIR TRAGIC STORIES, IT'S TIME FOR PEOPLE TO WAKE UP AND SEE WHAT IT HAPPENING. SMH
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