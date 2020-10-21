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Instagram Refuses To Remove Art Showing Severed Heads Of White People
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109 views • October 21, 2020
Social media giant Instagram, which routinely removes ‘offensive’ content, has refused to remove a ‘black art’ image depicting the severed heads of white people, arguing that “people may express themselves differently.”
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