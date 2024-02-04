Satan Cast Out

Yeshua was the first witness of the Satan being cast out of heaven.

We, the bride, will be the second witness of the Satan being cast out as it will literally occur in our future.

What keeps the Satan fighting against God and humanity?

What covenant with God allows the Satan exousia (delegated authority from God) and doxa (heaviness and holiness) per Luke 4 in the Testing of Yeshua?

Is the world becoming more satanic?

Does this sound like the Fourth Horseman is riding? Why?

When will the Satan be cast out of heaven?

Be blessed!