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Bitcoin and the US Dollar Crash
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974 views • December 13, 2020
No one talks about this inconvenient truth about bitcoin... If bitcoin were to supplant the US dollar as the global currency there would massive inequality that would dwarf what exists today. Cryptocurrency is the future undoubtedly... but its emergence should not bring with it a more extreme wealth disparity as the paradigm of old.
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