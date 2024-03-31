Create New Account
What the Toxic Culture of TRAUMA is Costing You
Benny Wills
Horrible things happen to people. All the time. No one is exempt. We've all been victimized and traumatized at points along our journey. A problem in our world today is the overemphasis of personal trauma. To the point of indulgence. Our culture has come to relish victimhood. It celebrates it.


