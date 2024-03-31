What the Toxic Culture of TRAUMA is Costing You

Horrible things happen to people. All the time. No one is exempt. We've all been victimized and traumatized at points along our journey. A problem in our world today is the overemphasis of personal trauma. To the point of indulgence. Our culture has come to relish victimhood. It celebrates it.





Enroll in The Self Reliant Way Sprint: https://bennywills.com/srw-sprint





Self Reliant Weekly - the written version (every Saturday) of these videos before they're released: https://bennywills.com





X: http://x.com/benjaminwills

IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills

YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills





Video Title Suggestions (for the algo):





How To Overcome the Impact of Trauma

How to Lose the Victim Mindset

Victim Mentality is Ruining Your Life

Escape Victim Mentality





#victimmentality #trauma #traumahealing





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:d50ade02f371ace1