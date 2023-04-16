Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They've made WEATHER a weapon!Dane Wiggington lead researcher explains the mass Genocide.
93 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 16 hours ago |

They've made WEATHER a weapon!Dane Wiggington lead researcher explains the mass Genocide.

https://rumble.com/v2ijqqu-theyve-made-weather-a-weapon-dane-wiggington-lead-researcher-explains-the-m.html


See the links supplied from this channel found below.


Original Source

https://youtu.be/EgaTLlN_cbo


The weather is under their control, and it has been going on for decades. I talk with Dane Wigington from Geo Engineering Watch, who has been study this important subject for more than 20 years. Check out the website: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/


Paris Agreement they need to spray the sky with chemicals that reflect sunlight.

https://t.me/marksteele5g/6586


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/geo-engineering-research-the-government-s-view/uk-governments-view-on-greenhouse-gas-removal-technologies-and-solar-radiation-management


So here it is in black and white.


The government admit that in order to meet the Paris Agreement they need to spray the sky with chemicals that reflect sunlight.


Who in hell gives them the right to block out our sun.


Plan on highlighting this problem and also writing to your MP.


This needs to stop.


https://becauseipcc.thesuccession.ca/what-is-the-paris-agreement-and-whats-the-science-behind-it/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI94-EmKrm-AIVBOrtCh31cgxsEAAYASAAEgKnNvD_BwE


https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/chapter/chapter-4/


https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/sites/2/2022/06/SR15_Chapter_4_LR.pdf (downloaded)


https://www.epa.gov/so2-pollution/sulfur-dioxide-basics

DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Chem Trails, Dane Wiggington, Geo-Engineering

Keywords
geo-engineeringchem trailsdane wiggington

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket