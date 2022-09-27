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Dr. Rima Laibow - WHO Plans to Vaccinate Everyone with 500 New Vaccines by 2030
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Maria Zeee


September 26, 2022


Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, and her extensive research over the years into this corrupt, genocidal organisation. Dr. Rima says every country must demand we exit the WHO before they accomplish their plan of depopulation through forced vaccination achieved through medical dictatorship with 500 new vaccines by 2030.


Dr. Rima's website and Podcast can be found here:

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ost-podcast/

https://rumble.com/c/c-905913


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To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ll79h-dr.-rima-laibow-who-plans-to-vaccinate-everyone-with-500-new-vaccines-by-20.html


Keywords
healthcorruptionvaccinationvaccineglobalistsgenocidemedicinewhoelites2030medical dictatorshipjabshotinoculationinjectiondr rima laibowmaria zeeepandemic treatydepopulation forced vaccination500 new vaccines
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