Dr. Rima Laibow - WHO Plans to Vaccinate Everyone with 500 New Vaccines by 2030

Maria Zeee





September 26, 2022





Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, and her extensive research over the years into this corrupt, genocidal organisation. Dr. Rima says every country must demand we exit the WHO before they accomplish their plan of depopulation through forced vaccination achieved through medical dictatorship with 500 new vaccines by 2030.





Dr. Rima's website and Podcast can be found here:

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ost-podcast/

https://rumble.com/c/c-905913





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:





https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ll79h-dr.-rima-laibow-who-plans-to-vaccinate-everyone-with-500-new-vaccines-by-20.html



