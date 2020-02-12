© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feldman Documentary Exposes Pedowood - But There's A Catch
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • February 12, 2020
Be prepared for any emergency with food and supplies you can count on. Go to http://preparewithdavid.com today!
Corey Feldman announces a release date for a documentary exposing Hollywood pedophiles. But there’s a catch. You’ll have one chance and one chance only to view it…and you’ll have to pay for the privilege of seeing who the predators really are. Is Feldman really trying to keep a promise he made to former friend and actor Corey Haim? Or is he just trying to make a fast buck? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Corey Feldman announces a release date for a documentary exposing Hollywood pedophiles. But there’s a catch. You’ll have one chance and one chance only to view it…and you’ll have to pay for the privilege of seeing who the predators really are. Is Feldman really trying to keep a promise he made to former friend and actor Corey Haim? Or is he just trying to make a fast buck? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.