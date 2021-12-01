Anton LaVey on The Joe Pyne Show Explaining the sign of the curse ( Sign of the Horns) 1967

Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan, speaks on a curse sign known as the "Sign of the Horns". This was an interview on the Joe Pyne Show in 1967 with audience participation.



This hand sign goes by many names, a few being, The Devil’s Horns, Sign of the Horn, El Diablo.



Also called Il Cornuto and Diabolicus, the employment by the elite of this hand sign of the horned devil can actually be tracked all the way back to Babylon. On the great wall of Babylon, adjacent to Ishtar's Gate, was a mosaic image of a horned bull, representing the sun god. The horns were symbolic of the Babylonian god's power over the hearts of men.



Later, in Imperial Rome, Caesar's military legions and millions of common people worshipped the sun god, Mithras. Mithraic initiates were baptized in the blood of a horned bull, slain and sacrificed by temple priests.



The Knights Templar, predecessor to today Scottish Rite Freemasons, worshiped the grotesque horned goat god, Baphomet. It is believed that many Illuminists continue to sacrifice to this unspeakable deity to this very day.