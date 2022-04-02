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And We Know 04. 01. 22.
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191 views • April 02, 2022
4.1.22: The WONDERFUL WORLD of EXPOSURE!!! One Drip at a TIME, L@ptop, WOKE, J@B, BANKS. PRAY!
Protect Your Personal Data w/ A VPN! Click Here! 🔐
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
J-O-H-N-N-Y C-A-S-H - I've Been Everywhere - With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov4epAJRPMw
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Disney obsessed with babies knowing about sex: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/83218
Leftism is satanic vid: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/83200
Will Smith was an act for Pharma: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/37125
Occult members of politics lose mind over truth: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13329
Vaccines in slime: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13383
Dr. Tennpenney: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13374
Trump keeps saying he is coming back: https://t.me/maddogholland/33701
Desanits on Disney self governing: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3068
Phil Robertson.. Duck Dynasty: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3070
Robertson about cavuto: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3071
Putin blames west for global recession: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3073
U.S. Now Requiring New-Vehicle Fleet to Average 49 MPG by 2026: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3082
Comedian Cassidy Cambell says all is fake and Jesus is the only way: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3059
The transgender is an abomination against God: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52106
Are we protecting a crackhead for war: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52026
4.8 million ballots trafficked in 2020 election
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52016
Godfrey Bloom MEP attacks theft of central banks
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52006
President Trump at Mar Largo… children singing
https://t.me/waterwatchtruth/10541
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Protect Your Personal Data w/ A VPN! Click Here! 🔐
http://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Get 20% OFF This Month Clicking The Link Above ^^^
----------------
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
J-O-H-N-N-Y C-A-S-H - I've Been Everywhere - With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov4epAJRPMw
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Disney obsessed with babies knowing about sex: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/83218
Leftism is satanic vid: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/83200
Will Smith was an act for Pharma: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/37125
Occult members of politics lose mind over truth: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13329
Vaccines in slime: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13383
Dr. Tennpenney: https://t.me/STFNREPORT/13374
Trump keeps saying he is coming back: https://t.me/maddogholland/33701
Desanits on Disney self governing: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3068
Phil Robertson.. Duck Dynasty: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3070
Robertson about cavuto: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3071
Putin blames west for global recession: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3073
U.S. Now Requiring New-Vehicle Fleet to Average 49 MPG by 2026: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3082
Comedian Cassidy Cambell says all is fake and Jesus is the only way: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3059
The transgender is an abomination against God: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52106
Are we protecting a crackhead for war: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52026
4.8 million ballots trafficked in 2020 election
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52016
Godfrey Bloom MEP attacks theft of central banks
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/52006
President Trump at Mar Largo… children singing
https://t.me/waterwatchtruth/10541
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Keywords
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