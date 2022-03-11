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Cannabis Jimmy could not have said this any better Himself. Can we please clone this guy and replace most of our Congress with people like him ? By the way - where is Hunter?
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30 views • March 11, 2022
Boy this guy is right on. This is why I like most Texas I meet or have met over the years. When I lived in Costa Rica in Tamarindo , I ran into Texans all time. I am talking about hundreds of people. They always would crack me up the way they talked. I do not like Texas enough, however, to move there. I am thinking I will move to Melbourne, Florida in the next 3 months and keep our Bed and Breakfast and Cannabis Business here in town. I can go back and forth. Let's Go Brandon !
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