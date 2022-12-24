Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Magic of Pig Parts & Cow Feet on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (12.19.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE - Try using coupon code HOMEHEAL22 while you still can!
-Do not treat something you don’t have; the problem in these modern times. Treating something you have and treating something you are afraid of are 2 different things
-Dr. Daniels talks about Diabetics
-Getting an annual check every year will destroy your health. Dr. Daniels explains.
-Dr. Daniels tells us how she celebrates Christmas in Panama and how she makes cheesecake
-A listener wants to know how to get off medications
-Foods to repair the nervous system
-Dealing with a bloody nose in the morning
-Getting control of bladder and bowel problems after cancer with cow intestines and lots of stretches to strengthen bladder muscles
-Dr. Daniels tells us about her Home Healers program
