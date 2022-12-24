Create New Account
Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Magic of Pig Parts & Cow Feet on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (12.19.22)
-Do not treat something you don’t have; the problem in these modern times. Treating something you have and treating something you are afraid of are 2 different things

-Dr. Daniels talks about Diabetics

-Getting an annual check every year will destroy your health. Dr. Daniels explains.

-Dr. Daniels tells us how she celebrates Christmas in Panama and how she makes cheesecake

-A listener wants to know how to get off medications

-Foods to repair the nervous system

-Dealing with a bloody nose in the morning

-Getting control of bladder and bowel problems after cancer with cow intestines and lots of stretches to strengthen bladder muscles

-Dr. Daniels tells us about her Home Healers program


https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-magic-of-pig-parts-and-cow-feet-and-so-much-more-december-19-2022/  

