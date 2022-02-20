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BASES2020 Jerry Sergeant lecture Physical and Energetic Implant
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49 views • February 20, 2022
Jerry Sergeant gives practical help and therapies, with a no nonsense series of training courses, about Energetic and Physical 'alien' implants. Not all are alien, many can be demonic, or human DEW effects.
Presented live from the Bases studio in central Wiltshire, just after lock down 1, which allowed limited events via television.
Presented live from the Bases studio in central Wiltshire, just after lock down 1, which allowed limited events via television.
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