Storm in Sevastopol, Crimea - Overnight temperatures may drop below zero

The peak of the storm in Sevastopol is still ahead; overnight temperatures may drop below zero, stated Razvozhaev.
By this time, three people have been affected and hospitalized. Due to the storm, 63 trees have fallen, along with three billboards. The roofs of 20 houses, facades of three buildings, and 17 vehicles have been damaged, added the governor.
