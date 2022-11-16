Create New Account
WARNING Why You Need to Take SELENIUM When Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine)
Sun Fruit Dan
WARNING Why You Need to Take SELENIUM When Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine)


When supplementing with Iodine which is an essential mineral in the form of a Lugols Iodine supplement people need to be aware of the reasons why you need to be taking another essential mineral alongside it which is known as Selenium.


I have created this specific video "WARNING Why You Need to Take SELENIUM When Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine)” to teach you exactly why you need to be taking selenium when you are taking Iodine, if you do not know the reasons as to why and/or you are already taking Iodine but without selenium its essential that you watch this video from start to finish.


