Reason pedophile cannibal Satanists torture & rape & eat children is they believe best way hurt God

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). The person in the video asked why Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel devils and their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanists and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” New Age Wicca witch Druid mother goddess cult reptilian hybrid Satanists torture & lesbian rape (pegging) & sacrifice & eat 12 million children every year. They told her that they torture and rape & sodomize & eat children and babies alive because they believe the more closer to God that children and babies are the more they can hurt God, because the more innocent a human is the more closer they feel they are to God, since they have not had time to be corrupted. So they choose children who they feel are the most innocent, because they think it is greater victory over God by making them suffer. They told her that she has to change her entire way of thinking, because their mentality is totally different from hers and the humans. They believe that Satan Lucifer is god and their sole purpose is centered on hatred toward the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus and gaining victory over him. Since they cannot fight God, they take the next most what they believe pure humans, mainly children, in order to torture because humans are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus. Their sole one fundamental purpose in life is to defeat God. They said that outside of that there is no other reason that exists. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine