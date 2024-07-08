Cultivating an Atmosphere of Joy and Gratitude by Praying With Expectation - Karen Whiting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We need to have an atmosphere of joy around us, but how do we cultivate that? Karen Whiting gives us a plethora of ideas! Karen is an author, speaker, and coach, who has a lot of experience raising children and finding joy even in the most difficult circumstances. She shares tips about how to cultivate an atmosphere of joy, even if we don’t feel joyful. How can we choose joy? How can we strengthen our faith despite challenges? It helps to look back on how far God has brought us because it’s a great reminder that He will never forsake us. He will continue to take care of us as we continue serving Him. Don’t lose hope. Choose to trust Him.
TAKEAWAYS
Your kids can learn to be resilient and strong if you model that behavior for them
Look back at your life and see how God has taken care of you in the past
Strengthen your faith by choosing to trust in Him in the moment and praying with expectation
We have to forgive those around us and speak positive truth continuously
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
Growing a Mother’s Heart book: https://amzn.to/4cMNAEm
Growing a Joyful Heart book: https://amzn.to/3zlGLLC
🔗 CONNECT WITH KAREN WHITING
Website: https://karenwhiting.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KarenHWhiting
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorkarenwhiting/
X: https://twitter.com/KarenHWhiting
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4eKLO8J
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/KarenWhiting/
Substack: https://karenwhiting.substack.com/about
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/
Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/