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Japan goes Ivermectin, ENDS COVID almost overnight
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214 views • December 31, 2021
From smrgin
Ivermectin was discarded unceremoniously, but Japan has demonstrated that the drug can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies.
https://thesecondnews.com/japa....n-drops-vax-rollout-
Ivermectin was discarded unceremoniously, but Japan has demonstrated that the drug can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies.
https://thesecondnews.com/japa....n-drops-vax-rollout-
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