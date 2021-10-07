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The LOST Legacy of Atlantis & The Ancient MAP of 32 Symbols [05.10.2021]
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146 views • October 07, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - In this opening episode of Season 3, experts have discovered seven symbols which appear within every culture since the origin of time. When these ancient images are combined, they could be the key to creating a device that gives humanity the ability to control space and time. A careful examination of our symbolic languages have shown that 32 symbols are found in every culture, with seven being the most prevalent. As our team of experts delve deeper into these seven symbols, we uncover their meanings and historical use, and find that they may be the key to unlocking ancient Atlantean technology.
Featuring: Gregg Braden, Jack Cary, William Henry, Andrew Collins, Freddy Silva, Sonja Grace, Maria Wheatley, Billy Carson, Matias De Stefano
What is GAIA? - World's Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
14,912 views Premiered 18 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jk4PTyyOBp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Featuring: Gregg Braden, Jack Cary, William Henry, Andrew Collins, Freddy Silva, Sonja Grace, Maria Wheatley, Billy Carson, Matias De Stefano
What is GAIA? - World's Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
14,912 views Premiered 18 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jk4PTyyOBp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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