© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Susan Voyle Georgia Dominion Remote Access
Follow
1
Share
Report
305 views • June 14, 2021
people are gaining "remote access" to the voting machines.
In Georgia, 20-year election worker, Susan Voyles, claimed Dominion tech specialists “operated remotely” on her and her teams’ ballot-marking devices and poll pads after the team experienced some technical problems with the machines.
"They operated remotely on both the ballot-marking device and on the poll pads."
It's not a stretch of the imagination that the entire state of Georgia's election was connected to the internet considering the entire state uses Dominion ballot-marking devices as their voting machines.
Even NBC News said ES&S is using 14,000 modems around the country.
Remember, anything that can be "remotely accessed" is hooked up to the internet and therefore can be hacked.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
In Georgia, 20-year election worker, Susan Voyles, claimed Dominion tech specialists “operated remotely” on her and her teams’ ballot-marking devices and poll pads after the team experienced some technical problems with the machines.
"They operated remotely on both the ballot-marking device and on the poll pads."
It's not a stretch of the imagination that the entire state of Georgia's election was connected to the internet considering the entire state uses Dominion ballot-marking devices as their voting machines.
Even NBC News said ES&S is using 14,000 modems around the country.
Remember, anything that can be "remotely accessed" is hooked up to the internet and therefore can be hacked.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.