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Bitterroot Bugler channel introduction, overview, coming attractions
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38 views • September 24, 2020
Rapidly changing times call for changing tactics. I found my video reach exceeds my BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com blog reach in spite of their 7 year and 14 year respective head starts. I will continue to blog there as the links, footnotes and supporting evidence adds credibility to my claims, but I will give the "Ted's Notes" version here at my Biterroot Bugler Brighteon account.
We are in a war. Quite literally a 4th Generation War. Information will win. I am doing my part. Do yours. Share good information wherever you find it with whoever you can.
We are in a war. Quite literally a 4th Generation War. Information will win. I am doing my part. Do yours. Share good information wherever you find it with whoever you can.
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