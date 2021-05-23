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3D printing a Glock 17 receiver
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600 views • May 23, 2021
This is the FMDA DD17.2 3D-printable Glock Frame
In addition to Glock 17 uppers/slides, it is compatible with Glock 22 uppers/slides
Original model developed by FMDA
Available for free on DEFCAD with a LEGIO membership and also free here https://odysee.com/@TheGatalog-PrintableFramesReceivers:9/FMDA-DD17.2:7
Printed on the Ender 5 Pro with esun pla plus. 3D printed firearms have come a long way the last two years and this is a very solid print that I just need a build kit for. You can lightly take a soldering iron to the bottom sides of the receiver to smooth out the roughness where the supports were attached. I ordered some new PEI beds that I will not scratch this time. Maybe Mike Adams can buy me a big Lulzbot that uses 1.75 mm filament so I can use a partial "China-free" printer ;)
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BTC: 33yM7kBcXacfC1Y9cg6DjZAdGsZgi6n8gV
In addition to Glock 17 uppers/slides, it is compatible with Glock 22 uppers/slides
Original model developed by FMDA
Available for free on DEFCAD with a LEGIO membership and also free here https://odysee.com/@TheGatalog-PrintableFramesReceivers:9/FMDA-DD17.2:7
Printed on the Ender 5 Pro with esun pla plus. 3D printed firearms have come a long way the last two years and this is a very solid print that I just need a build kit for. You can lightly take a soldering iron to the bottom sides of the receiver to smooth out the roughness where the supports were attached. I ordered some new PEI beds that I will not scratch this time. Maybe Mike Adams can buy me a big Lulzbot that uses 1.75 mm filament so I can use a partial "China-free" printer ;)
LIVE FREE OR DIE
I appreciate your support
BTC: 33yM7kBcXacfC1Y9cg6DjZAdGsZgi6n8gV
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