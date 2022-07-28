Public policy could become the captive of the elite, said Pres. Eisenhower

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"We must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public
policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological
elite."
— U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, 1961
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News