STEADFAST ENDURANCE: Hebrews 10:35-39; Matt 24:12-13; Luke 21:19; Habakkuk 2:3-4; Heb 11:1-3; Rev 22:20

Steadfast Endurance, Heb 10:35-39; Matt 24:12-13; Luke 21:19; Habakkuk 2:3-4; Heb 11:1-3; Rev 22:20

35 Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward. 36 For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise. 37 For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry. 38 Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him. 39 But we are not of them who draw back unto perdition; but of them that believe to the saving of the soul. Amen! (Hebrews 10:35-39, AKJV)