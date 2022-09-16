MONOPOLY - Who Owns the World❓

MUST DOCUMENTARY by Tim Gielen

Reveals How a Small Group of Super Rich Criminals Have Been Buying Virtually Everything on Earth, Until They Own It All. From Media, Health Care, Travel, Food Industry, Governments... That Allows Them to Control the Whole World. Because Of This They Are Trying to Impose the New World Order.

Make this viral and JOIN

https://t.me/ExposeThePEDOSendOfTheCABAL

💥SHARE💥SHARE💥SHARE









