MONOPOLY - Who Owns the World❓
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MUST DOCUMENTARY by Tim Gielen

Reveals How a Small Group of Super Rich Criminals Have Been Buying Virtually Everything on Earth, Until They Own It All. From Media, Health Care, Travel, Food Industry, Governments... That Allows Them to Control the Whole World. Because Of This They Are Trying to Impose the New World Order.

https://t.me/ExposeThePEDOSendOfTheCABAL

Keywords
healtheconomygovernmentnew world ordermediaagendadepopulationmonopolyweffood industryklaus schwab

