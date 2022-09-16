MONOPOLY - Who Owns the World❓

MUST DOCUMENTARY by Tim Gielen
Reveals How a Small Group of Super Rich Criminals Have Been Buying Virtually Everything on Earth, Until They Own It All. From Media, Health Care, Travel, Food Industry, Governments... That Allows Them to Control the Whole World. Because Of This They Are Trying to Impose the New World Order.
Make this viral and JOIN
https://t.me/ExposeThePEDOSendOfTheCABAL
💥SHARE💥SHARE💥SHARE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.