“I’ve Never Seen as Many Deaths.. It’s Around a 500 or 600% Increase” – Funeral Director in UK Reveals Increasing Number of Thrombosis Death in Vaccinated Young Adults

Funeral director John O’Looney of Milton Keynes family funeral services in Milton Keynes, England shared in his recent interview with kla.tv that deaths are at unprecedented levels at young people in their 20s, 30s and 40s and “all were vaccinated.”According to John, along with group of experts, they are seeing an increase in number particularly of thrombosis deaths. (Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block veins or arteries can be life-threatening, such as a stroke or heart attack.)“So, what we’re seeing is an ever-growing number, particularly of thrombosis deaths, interestingly. So, that comes across as heart attack, aneurysm, or stroke, and they’re in unprecedented numbers. I’ve never seen as many deaths. And not in just the elderly. It’s all manner of people. People in their 20s, in their 30s and 40s, and people that wouldn’t normally be dying, you know. And this was predicted and it’s (it has) come to pass,” John said.John said the increase of thrombosis deaths this year is way greater than the previous 14 years and it is around 500 or 600% increase.Watch the interview from kla.tv:Full Story Here: