The [Bidan] Cover-Up

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DOJ Is Protecting The Biden Family
* Duo convicted over Ashley’s diary.
* It was never stolen; she ditched it.
* DOJ: duo crossed state lines with it.
* FBI conducted raids over a diary — and schemed to bury Hunter’s laptop.
* Joe’s DOJ has been weaponized.
* FBI knew the laptop was real, but told F*c*book it was Russian disinformation to rig the 2020 election.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 August 2022