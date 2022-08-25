The [Bidan] Cover-Up

DOJ Is Protecting The Biden Family

* Duo convicted over Ashley’s diary.

* It was never stolen; she ditched it.

* DOJ: duo crossed state lines with it.

* FBI conducted raids over a diary — and schemed to bury Hunter’s laptop.

* Joe’s DOJ has been weaponized.

* FBI knew the laptop was real, but told F*c*book it was Russian disinformation to rig the 2020 election.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311405359112

