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Black Goo is Lucifer's Blood Trying to Inject into You..
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500 views • April 06, 2022
Black Goo Snake robot is in the news as something good for healthcare.. But, we see Black Goo being pushed by Hollywood and the entertainment field that really is about transhumanism / beast tech. We cover a wild dream as well about the omni present system. Bookmark out site at Sjwellfire.com
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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