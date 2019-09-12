ALERT: Omar Publicly SHAMED At Ground Zero When Man Steps Up To The Podium And Speaks

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Published on Sep 11, 2019
Kristinn Taylor from The Gateway Pundit reports, At the annual reading of the names memorial at Ground Zero for the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on Wednesday a man took part in reading the names wore a t-shirt emblazoned with a quote from Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that downplayed the attacks as “some people did something.”