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TGA ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS, RUNDOWN OF 5-11 YEAR OLDS
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50 views • February 11, 2022
SOURCE: Right2Freedom
Source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GZor8IrLrg
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods.
www.tga.gov.au/
TGA Adverse Event reports 10-18 Jan In this video I run through the reporting of the 5-11yr age group. Common symptoms, chest pain, rashes, nausea, vomiting, swelling. Strokes in 5 & 6yr olds. Myocarditis & Pericarditis highlighted.
Source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GZor8IrLrg
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods.
www.tga.gov.au/
TGA Adverse Event reports 10-18 Jan In this video I run through the reporting of the 5-11yr age group. Common symptoms, chest pain, rashes, nausea, vomiting, swelling. Strokes in 5 & 6yr olds. Myocarditis & Pericarditis highlighted.
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