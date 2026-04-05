Clay Clark Reveals the 5 Skills That Separate Broke People from Millionaires

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Clay Clark is a serial entrepreneur, business coach, and bestselling author known for helping companies scale through proven systems and disciplined execution. He is the founder of the ReAwaken America Tour, one of the largest faith, freedom, and economic events in the country. Clay has built and sold multiple successful businesses across marketing, finance, and professional services. He is widely respected for his ability to translate complex economic and technological shifts into practical action steps for everyday Americans. Clay is a frequent speaker and media guest, offering insight on entrepreneurship, economic resilience, and leadership in uncertain times.





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