DESPAIR IN TEXAS: Volunteers Struggle to Recover Bodies | Episode 26

On the Guadalupe River in the Central Texas Hill Country only 25 miles from Lara’s home in Fredericksburg, TX, volunteers search through the heart-wrenching aftermath of one of the worst floods in living memory.





(0:00:01) - Devastation of Central Texas Floods

(0:13:21) - Hill Country Tragedy and Weather Modification

(0:28:41) - Texas Flood Hero's Sacrifice





Support our show by donating here:

https://bit.ly/SupportLara





Paid partnerships:





BUNKR

Protect your family’s future from cybercriminals and online predators.

Go to https://bunkr.life/lara and use code “LARA” to get your 25% off your family plan





CHOQ

Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara





Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT





Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial





Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan





All music licensed via Artlist.io





Central Texas Floods, Kerrville, Guadalupe River, Camp Mystic, Weather Modification, Independent Journalism, Lara Logan