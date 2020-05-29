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God Told Me...
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11 views • May 29, 2020
Have you been tricked into believing lies of false prophets and teachers telling you they hear from God? Have you allowed yourself to be tricked into believing lies you thought were truth from God?? This video unravels how widespread religious deception and self-deception grows. From Jim Jones and the People's Temple, to Torben Sondergaard and the Last Reformation movement, to Joseph Smith and the Book of Mormon, exaggerations and outright distortions prevail.
This video also reveals the key to how it is possible to hear the voice of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit without being deceived either by ourselves or others. If it doesn't line up with obedience to the teachings of Christ, forget it!
This video also reveals the key to how it is possible to hear the voice of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit without being deceived either by ourselves or others. If it doesn't line up with obedience to the teachings of Christ, forget it!
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