Caring Corrupted: the killing nurses of the third reich

Produced in 2016, this documentary shows how the nurses did much of Hitler's dirty work. Many of them are still today, placing their own comforts of monotary security over their consciences of brotherly llove. This is an impactful film. After watching this your heart may no longer be very sympathetic towards those still adminstering deadly vaccinations, remdesivir, midazolam, ventilation, etc, especially now that it is so widely known that its all prescribed for a virus that does not even exist except in the minds of the inhuman eugenecists.

Most nurses, clinicians, and pharmacists know what they are doing now. If you have any in your circle of friends, share this with them, that they may stop what they are doing before the day comes when there will be no more excuse in not knowing, and a second (and much more encompassing) Neuremberg trial begins.