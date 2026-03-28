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1 Month: US War on Iran Escalating Globally - Russia Sees US Aggression Growing into World War
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- Western media admits nearly 1 month into the US war of aggression against Iran, Iran is still firing approximately 30 missiles a day at just Israel alone indicating Iran is pacing its missile launches and that US attempts to significantly degrade Iranian missile capabilities have so far failed;

- Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has publicly connected Washington’s multiple wars of aggression, from Latin America to Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as the beginnings of World War 3, and an attempt to “preserve the remnants of its dominance;”

- US Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU) continue to close in on the Middle East poised to either storm locations on or along Iran’s shores, or participate in interdicting shipping Iran has allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz;

- US CIA drone strikes have concentrated on St. Petersburg Russia and in particular energy export facilities including oil terminals and tankers at port nearby. This is part of a global energy blockade the US is attempting to impose on China first and foremost, but also as a means of degrading or destroying the economies of China’s closest partners;

- US-EU continue their “split” narrative, allowing the US to justify focusing more of its resources on Iran (and ultimately China) while the EU uses the narrative to justify greater and more direct involvement in war with Russia over Ukraine including a recently announced UK “blockade” on Russia’s “shadow fleet” and continued seizures of “shadow fleet” vessels by other EU members;

References:

Washington Post - Iran’s missiles pierce Israel’s defenses, raising doubts about interceptors (Mar. 26, 2026):

https://archive.ph/1qSTC#selection-257.0-260.0

TASS - Today's global conflicts make it look like WWIII has started already: Lavrov’s remarks (Mar. 24, 2026):

https://tass.com/politics/2106245

Washington Post - Pentagon considers diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East (Mar. 26, 2026):

https://archive.ph/wip/tPgiD

US DoD - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Feb. 12, 2025):

https://www.war.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

BBC - UK now 'ready' to seize Russian shadow fleet ships, Healey says (Mar. 27, 2026):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg0n9z3jlvo

Guardian - JD Vance role touted as Pakistan attempts to broker US-Iran peace talks (Mar. 24, 2026):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/24/pakistan-army-chief-iran-peace-talks-trump-call

Newsweek - JD Vance Tells Tim Dillon US Needs Weapons To Fight China, Not Russia (Oct. 28, 2024):

https://www.newsweek.com/jd-vance-tim-dillon-taiwan-priority-over-ukraine-1975851

Kyiv Independent - Another Baltic Sea port in flames as Ukrainian drones strike major natural gas port in Ust-Luga (Mar. 25, 2026):

https://kyivindependent.com/drone-attack-hits-russias-leningrad-region-fire-reported-at-ust-luga-port/

NYT - The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin (Feb. 2024):

https://archive.ph/3yvmU

BAIRD Maritime - Russia's Sibur delivers first LPG cargo to China from Baltic Sea port (Dec. 2025):

https://www.bairdmaritime.com/shipping/tankers/gas/russias-sibur-delivers-first-lpg-cargo-to-china-from-baltic-sea-port#:~:text=Sibur%2C%20Russia's%20largest%20producer%20and,at%20the%20end%20of%202024.

NYT - The Separation (Dec. 2025):

https://archive.ph/PL0ES

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