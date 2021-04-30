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ThePatriotNurse: Menthol Cigarettes are Racist! ...The FDA and the New Plantation
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93 views • April 30, 2021
Posted 29April2021: total control from Political Medical NGOs (Non Governmental Organizations), Bureaucratic Agency and Tyrants. The Indian Health Service forced Sterilization, Tuskegee syphilis experiment, FDA, Own your Health Care.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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