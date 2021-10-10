This Sci-Fi movie AI The Plan to Invade Humanity created a chain of reaction with the Pentagon, POTUS, CIA and world governments with one tweet on April 24, 2020 during height of the pandemic. Within 3 days of its release, the Pentagon, for the first time in our history, confirmed and verified that we have had off-world alien technology land on earth.. This Sci-Fi movie is based on true events. Watch this thought provoking, alternative universe film that is based on Cyrus A Parsa, of The AI Organization’s secret R&D on UFO and Alien scans.



The Aliens had a plan with their Quantum Crafts to colonize earth without the inhabitants realizing that they were being invaded. One day they come, one day they go takes only two days to span 100 years to invade our dimension through AI technology. Yet, their plans are exposed, as the Creator has another plan.