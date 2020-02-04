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Color Out of Space. 5,6,7G. They Want Your Soul! Kansas again?!!
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24 views • February 04, 2020
It sure is getting hard to watch this knowing so many have no clue. Hope = Jesus! That's a fact hallelujah! Seek Him diligently! His grace and peace be with you all!
7G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9ji4SE4tBs
SMHP 5G ad @ 1:07 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPH8DMpnMsE
Nicholson https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
7G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9ji4SE4tBs
SMHP 5G ad @ 1:07 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPH8DMpnMsE
Nicholson https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
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