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John Jay: America's First Chief Justice - Ep. 34 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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John Jay--American Patriot, Founding Father and first Supreme Court Chief Justice, was a man energized by his Christian faith. Though fairly unknown to many of us, he was the balanced adhesive that kept the Founders united in their quest for independence. Join us as we learn about his life.
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