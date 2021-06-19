© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing Polly: Guess Who is Calling the Shots on Human Experimentation?
Follow
1
Share
Report
502 views • June 19, 2021
"I have to set the stage, so BOOM comes at about 10 minutes in.
This is HUGE! Medical Ethics should be front and center right now what with Big Pharma and NGOs like the Gates Foundation trying to rush an experimental RNA vaccine to market. In this video I uncover a MASSIVE conflict of interest in the US. Who is Christine Grady?"
Purged from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkYen0g4TRU
This is HUGE! Medical Ethics should be front and center right now what with Big Pharma and NGOs like the Gates Foundation trying to rush an experimental RNA vaccine to market. In this video I uncover a MASSIVE conflict of interest in the US. Who is Christine Grady?"
Purged from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkYen0g4TRU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.