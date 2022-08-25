Demonic Sleeper Cells Are Being Activated All Over the World

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@Now You See TV
Proclaiming that there is a hidden threat could be considered a conspiracy theory to the ignorant and niave, but the evidence is staggering. Millions of humans and supernatural entities are being activated to bring on the rule of the antichrist. Join us tonight as we discuss patterns and scriptures that will help us in the coming years leading to the 2030 Agenda.
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