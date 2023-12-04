Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Tanks Convoy Near Avdiivka

US Military News
Dec 2, 2023
The Russians had previously spent months attempting to dislodge Avdiivka's Ukrainian garrison without success. Now, amidst a lull in Ukraine's counteroffensive, they've launched another assault. However, it seems the odds are not in Russia's favor.
Attacking entrenched enemy positions has proven to be a formidable challenge for the Russian forces. The Ukrainian troops have learned, and now the Russians are relearning, the harsh lesson that assaulting fortified positions is a costly endeavor. With pre-sighted artillery and omnipresent drones, the Ukrainians have created a challenging environment for direct assaults.
The aftermath of the recent Russian attack reveals a significant setback. Wrecked Russian vehicles and casualties litter the fields between the two forces, with independent analysts estimating around 70 vehicle losses on the Russian side compared to approximately 15 on the Ukrainian side.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Jq2GUIZmU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.