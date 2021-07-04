DR. MICHAEL YEADON – FULL INTERVIEW | THE AWAKENING 3 - 2/07/2021

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Pzelda
2/07/2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon – Full Interview | The Awakening 3
The first attempt was mysteriously compromised, so we had to do a second unannounced interview in order to bring this to you and what we got was unexpected!
Well Said ! :)
https://tcn.video/dr-michael-yeadon-full-interview-the-awakening-3/