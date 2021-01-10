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ITALIAN PRESIDENT ARRESTED: INTERNET & DEBIT MACHINES TO GO DOWN WITHIN HOURS [2021-01-09] - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
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2371 views • January 10, 2021
ITALIAN PRESIDENT ARRESTED: INTERNET AND DEBIT MACHINES LIKELY TO GO DOWN WITHIN HOURS [2021-01-09] - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
News on the Italian President and others being Arrested as part of NWO Election Fraud in the USA. Internet and banks may be shut down very soon, and could stay down for 5 to 10 days, so have some type of back-up plan in order, should this happen. Have some cash, non-perishable groceries, etc. This video has been put out by Former CIA Agent and Military Intelligence ROBERT DAVID STEEL, so I would pay attention here.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
News on the Italian President and others being Arrested as part of NWO Election Fraud in the USA. Internet and banks may be shut down very soon, and could stay down for 5 to 10 days, so have some type of back-up plan in order, should this happen. Have some cash, non-perishable groceries, etc. This video has been put out by Former CIA Agent and Military Intelligence ROBERT DAVID STEEL, so I would pay attention here.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysse] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Big Tech on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Big Tech on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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