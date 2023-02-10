Noam Chomsky: The Press Is A Censoring Organization



Noam Chomsky explains the way critical journalists are filtered out of the mainstream media: "I don't say you're self-censoring. I'm sure you believe everything you're saying. But what I'm saying is that if you believed something different you wouldn't be sitting where you're sitting."



https://rumble.com/v28w3zo-noam-chomsky-the-press-is-a-censoring-organization.html







SOURCE: JUST A DUDE